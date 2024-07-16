Israeli army kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank

A young Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the city of Al-Bireh, occupied West Bank on Tuesday, official Wafa news agency reported.

Security sources told the agency that Ahmed Ramzi Sultan, 20, was killed by Israeli live ammunition during clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces in northern Al-Bireh.

The Israeli army withheld the body for hours before handing it to an ambulance crew, which transferred it to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

The Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, a practice that escalated after the Gaza war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 575 Palestinians, including at least 133 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

















