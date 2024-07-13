Forced displacement repeated throughout Gaza: Palestinian UN observer

The Palestinian Permanent Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour said Friday the forced displacement by Israel against his people is repeated throughout the Gaza Strip.

"We call again, with utmost urgency, on the international community to stop Israel's slaughter and torment of the Palestinian people," Mansour wrote in appeals to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, as president of the Security Council for July and General Assembly President Dennis Francis, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Mansour emphasized that the "inhumane, illegal, repeated forced displacement of civilians is happening all across Gaza, causing constant turmoil and trauma, especially to children and other vulnerable civilians, including the sick, wounded and disabled."

He said northern Gaza is again under evacuation after Israel forced residents to evacuate for the first time in October.

Mansour reiterated his demand for the international community to "stop Israel's slaughter and torment of the Palestinian people and to ensure their protection in respect of international law and the binding Provisional Measures Orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)."

"There is nowhere for the people to go, nowhere that they will be safe. Israel has destroyed the majority of Gaza and whatever is left standing it considers to be a legitimate target as it persists with its systematic, grave breaches of international law, shredding international humanitarian law and human rights law and all protections for civilians," he said.

He added that even "humanitarian zones and UN shelters are turned by Israel into killing zones."

"There must be a ceasefire without another day of delay," he stressed.

The appeal comes as Israel expands its ground military operations in Gaza, moving from the north to the east and west of Gaza City, and to Khan Younis in the south.

Earlier Friday, Amnesty International said it considers Israel's repeated evacuation orders for Gaza residents as an "illegal displacement and a war crime."

That came in response to the Israeli forces' new evacuation order for Gaza City that was issued two days ago, instructing all residents to flee south, following days of the Israeli army forcing thousands of Palestinians to evacuate their homes in the old town and the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City toward western areas.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army, in paper leaflets, demanded residents of Gaza City to move toward Al-Zawaida town Deir al-Balah in the central sector, threatening that the city would remain "a dangerous combat zone."

More than 38,300 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 injured, according to local health authorities, since Israel launched an onslaught at the beginning of October against the enclave in response to an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.












