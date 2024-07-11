Reanchoring date for Gaza pier not set: Pentagon

A satellite image shows a closer view of U.S. military-run humanitarian aid pier in Gaza before its removal, June 12, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The temporary pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has not been reanchored, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) personnel supporting the mission to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians attempted yesterday to re-anchor the temporary pier to the beach in Gaza to resume humanitarian operations.

"However, due to technical and weather-related issues, CENTCOM personnel were unable to re-anchor the pier to the shore," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The pier, support vessels and equipment are returning to the Port of Ashdod in Israel where they will remain "until further notice," said Ryder.

"A re-anchoring date has not been set," he said, reiterating that at no time did U.S. personnel enter Gaza.

Since the pier became operational May 17, more than 8,100 metric tons, or approximately 20 million pounds, of humanitarian aid has been delivered from the pier to the marshaling area where it can be collected by humanitarian organizations for onward delivery and distribution, said Ryder.

Stressing the pier is a "temporary solution" to enable the additional flow of aid into Gaza, he said it will soon cease operations.

The $230 million pier, meant to boost deliveries of desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza, has paused operations several times.

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the establishment of the sea route to deliver food and aid to Palestinians on March 8 amid Israeli restrictions and months of conflict in the enclave.