Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army forces in Jenin

A young Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry identified the victim as Nedal Ziad al-Amer, 23.

The young man was executed by an Israeli special unit after it sneaked into Jenin on a private car bearing Palestinian license plates, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,900 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 561 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 5,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















