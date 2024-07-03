Israel army demolishes 4 Palestinian homes in West Bank

Israeli army forces demolished four Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

A house was brought down in the town of Duma, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Duma Municipal Council said in a statement.

The house is owned by the family of a Palestinian detainee accused of carrying out an attack in which an illegal settler was killed last April.

Two more homes were demolished in the town of Yatma near Nablus and a third in Fasayil, north of Jericho city, for the lack of building permits, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

According to the state-run Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, at least 318 Palestinian structures have been demolished by Israel and 359 demolition notices issued in the first half of 2024.

Israel widely uses the pretext of the lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C of the West Bank.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.



















