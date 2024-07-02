War on Gaza on way to 3rd phase: Israeli media

Israeli media on Tuesday reported that the Israeli army is preparing to enter the war's third phase of the military operations in Gaza, after almost nine months of fighting.

The Israeli Channel 12 said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the army's southern command and general security service (Shin Bet) held a discussion on the achievements in Gaza, and preparations for the third phase of the war.

In recent weeks, Israeli media indicated that the third phase of the war means transitioning from intensive bombing of Gaza to targeted airstrikes based on intelligence.

The channel added that the army's commanders asked from the political leadership level a period of four months to finalize the military operations in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army started a major military campaign against Rafah on May 6, pushing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians to leave the tiny city, amid intense bombardment across the city.

The army's military commanders said during the meeting that Israel must not announce the end of the war on Gaza until the return of all Israeli captives held by the Hamas group whether dead or alive.

The Israeli authorities estimate that around 120 Israelis are currently held in Gaza.

Netanyahu hailed what he said the serious and considerable achievements of the army in Gaza, adding that the Israeli ministers must be informed about the developments there, the channel also said.

The army commander also said at the meeting that after finalizing the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the army will remain in the Netzarim Corridor area, established by the Israeli army in central Gaza to separate northern Gaza from the southern parts, and in the Rafah crossing border area with Egypt.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.











