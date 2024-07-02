Lebanese premier hopeful of resolving Israel-Hezbollah conflict diplomatically

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed optimism Monday about reaching a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"I am sure with the help of Allah that we will reach a solution regarding the situation (in southern Lebanon) in the coming days," Mikati said at an event in Beirut.

Commenting on recent statements by some countries asking their nationals to leave Lebanon amid tensions with Israel, he said some of those countries that took such a decision still want to come to Lebanon.

At least seven countries have called on their nationals to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, while five more countries have advised their citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon at this time.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 37,900 people since Oct. 7 last year.

The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.

In mid-June, the Israeli army said it had approved plans for an offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah.

