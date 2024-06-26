Fatalities as Israeli warplanes hit residential buildings in central Gaza

Several people were reported dead in fresh Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources.

The attacks targeted a building and two apartments in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Medical sources said a number of Palestinians were killed and their bodies were admitted to the Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

Fatalities were also reported when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, local sources said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact death toll from the attacks.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























