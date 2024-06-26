2 children killed when Israel strikes their home in Gaza City

An Israeli fighter jet killed two Palestinian girls on Wednesday by destroying their home in eastern Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources told Anadolu that the girls were "martyred" in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli warplane on their home on an-Nazir Street in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

The sources said the bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the targeted house belonged to the Jundiya family.

The airstrike also resulted in injuries to an unspecified number of Palestinians, who were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, they added.

The witnesses said medical and civil defense teams are still searching for victims and injured people among the rubble of the destroyed house.

The two girls add to the enormous death toll of thousands of children due to Israel's eight-month offensive on Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















