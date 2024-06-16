Casualties as Israel continues strikes on Gaza Strip

A number of Palestinian casualties were reported on Sunday as Israeli forces continued strikes on the Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli aircraft bombed areas including a house in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, as well as the nearby Shuhada al-Shati Square in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

The army also blew up a number of residential buildings in the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in the blockaded enclave are marking Eid al-Adha despite the violence and destruction they have been subjected to.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. More than eight months into the onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins and much of the enclave's 2.3 million population is on the brink of famine.









