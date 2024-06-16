Another Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza battles

The Israeli army announced Sunday the killing of another soldier during battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the army's figure, the number of soldiers killed since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7 has risen to 662, including 311 in ground battles that started on Oct. 27.

The data also indicate that 3,841 officers and soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war, including 1,940 in ground battles.

Besides killing more than 37,300 Palestinians, Israel's eight-month military offensive and blockade in Gaza has plunged the territory into a humanitarian crisis, with international aid agencies reporting widespread hunger and hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





