Poll shows majority of Israelis will not vote for Netanyahu in elections

An opinion poll in Israel showed the majority of Israelis will not vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any party that backs him in upcoming elections, Israeli media reported Friday.

The poll conducted by Channel 12 found that 62% of voters will not cast their ballots for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as the leader of Israel.

The poll showed just 19% would vote for a party that supports Netanyahu, while 19% of other respondents said they do not know.

The results also indicated that 30% of those who currently classify themselves as voters within Netanyahu's bloc said they will not vote for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as prime minister.

Since the start of the Israeli devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, Israeli opposition along with families of Israeli captives held in Gaza have been staging protests to show dissatisfaction about his conduct with cease-fire negotiations.

Netanyahu also met public opposition with his controversial judicial overhaul plan that limits the power of the judiciary.