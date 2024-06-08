Dozens of corpses on streets in Rafah killed by Israeli army: Director of Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital

A hospital director in Rafah said Friday there are dozens of corpses on the streets in the southern Gaza Strip city who were killed by the Israeli army.

Suhayb al-Hams, director of the Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital in Rafah, told Anadolu there are dozens of injured people whom the ambulances cannot reach because of the Israeli attacks.

"The medical situation is extremely catastrophic after all hospitals in Rafah are out of service due to the continuation of the military operation in Rafah," said al-Hams.

He held Israel responsible for directly targeting hospitals and urged international health organizations to live up to their responsibilities toward Israeli crimes in Rafah and provide the hospitals with fuel and medical supplies.

The Israeli army took control on Friday of the Philadelphi Corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt -- effectively isolating the enclave.

Israeli forces advanced further west to the Mediterranean Sea in Rafah, controlling the entire Corridor, a 14-kilometer (8.69-mile) demilitarized buffer zone running along the Gaza-Egypt border, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistace group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















