Israeli PM Netanyahu proposes defense minister position to Lieberman

The head of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Lieberman, received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assume the defense minister position, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The right-wing politician confirmed that he received the offer over the weekend, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"Netanyahu is under very heavy pressure," said Lieberman, as quoted by the daily.

"There have been offers to join in the last week as well, these are offers with Netanyahu's knowledge," he added.

"I prefer to wait for the elections," said Lieberman, who served as the defense minister in 2016-2018, noting that "the Iranians are advancing toward a nuclear bomb and planning a multi-front attack on Israel, while our government is focused on political survival."

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office regarding Lieberman's statements.

Last Monday, during a meeting of his party's parliamentary bloc, Lieberman called on opposition leaders to "unite efforts and form a joint Cabinet to work on changing the government."

Lieberman, at the time, presented two options: forming an alternative government in the Knesset (parliament) or agreeing on a date for early elections.

He also urged the members of the Likud Party, which holds 32 seats and is led by Netanyahu, to defect and join him.

Lieberman had frequently criticized Netanyahu, saying "the Israeli government has run its course," and "removing Netanyahu would be a benefit for Israelis."

Since last Oct. 7, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.





