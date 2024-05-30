Egypt denies agreement with Israel on Rafah crossing reopening: Source

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows Israeli forces operating on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

A well-placed Egyptian source refuted on Thursday Israeli reports of an agreement between Cairo and Tel Aviv regarding the reopening of Rafah border crossing.

The source, speaking to Al Qahera news channel, emphasized that the earlier claims were inaccurate.

Israeli media claimed that Egypt and Israel had reached a preliminary agreement to reopen the Rafah crossing, which has remained closed since Israel's invasion of the southern city on May 6, for entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since last October. The military campaign has turned much of the blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.



















