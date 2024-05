Turkish foreign minister meets U.S. secretary of state in Prague

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, on the margins of the informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Prague," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

No further details were provided.