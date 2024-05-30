Hamas says Israel uses negotiations as 'cover to continue its aggression, invading Rafah'

Palestinians flee with their belongings as smoke rises in the background, in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups rejected on Thursday new negotiations with Israel amid continued attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Israel's public broadcaster on Tuesday said Tel Aviv had presented its proposal through Egyptian and Qatari mediators to renew negotiations for a hostage-prisoner exchange with Hamas and a cease-fire in the blockaded enclave, where more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since last October. The Israeli military campaign has also turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Hamas in a statement said it showed "positivity throughout all rounds of previous indirect negotiations, culminating in the announcement of approval of the mediators' proposal on May 6."

But "Israel used these negotiations as a cover to continue its aggression against the Palestinians, responding to our positive stance by invading Rafah and taking control over the crossing," it added.

The movement emphasized that it, along with other Palestinian resistance groups, "will not accept being part of this policy of continuing negotiations amid aggression, killing, siege, starvation, and genocide against our people."

"We informed the mediators today (Thursday) of our clear position that, in the event Israel halts its war against Gaza, we are ready to reach a comprehensive agreement," the group said.

Hamas accepted a cease-fire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar earlier this month, but Israel rejected the draft and decided to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, the southern city where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from war.

Israel seeks a temporary cease-fire, while Hamas insists on ending the war permanently, complete troop withdrawal, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to the evacuated areas, and entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to the territory.


















