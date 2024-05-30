UN pays tribute to late Iranian president

The UN held a ceremonial tribute Thursday for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died earlier this month in a helicopter crash.

"President Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told delegates at the UN General Assembly, where a minute of silence was observed.

"In these difficult times, international and regional cooperation are needed more than ever. Such cooperation is critical to building confidence, preventing conflict and resolving disputes.

"I wish to assure that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms," said Guterres, extending his "deepest condolences" to the Iranian government and people.

President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis, said he is confident that the Iranian people's resilience will guide them to demonstrate "remarkable strength in this difficult time" of mourning.

"As a sovereign founding member state of this organization, I also have no doubt that Iran will look beyond the passing of His Excellency President Raisi and continue its engagement in shaping contemporary international relations," Francis added.

Tehran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said the "tragic passing" of Raisi has been a "profound loss" for the Iranian people.

Stressing that Raisi was a "dedicated leader" who was "widely respected for his tireless efforts to foster good neighborliness, build confidence and promote dialogue about within the region and beyond."

The U.S. did not attend the tribute.

Ahead of the ceremony, people -- holding signs that said: "Shame on UN Holding Memorial For Raisi Butcher of Tehran" -- protested outside UN headquarters in New York.