Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with Israeli police amid festivities

Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews clashed with Israeli police in Upper Galilee in northern Israel on Sunday amid celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer.

Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews broke into the holy site on Mount Meron to light the traditional Lag BaOmer bonfire despite a strict entry ban in the area, Israeli television channel i24NEWS reported.

The Israeli army has declared the area a closed military zone amid cross-border attacks with Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Footage aired by Israeli media showed Ultra-Orthodox Jews throwing stones at the police, chanting "Nazis" after being prevented from entering the site.

Police said more than 500 people have been evacuated from the area.

"We view with great severity the behavior of those who break the law and choose to attack police who are working to enforce the law and ensure the public's security," the police said in a statement.

Mount Meron has been frequently targeted with rockets and missiles fired by Hezbollah since last October.

Every year, tens of thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Jews head to Mount Meron to celebrate the religious occasion involving bonfires, prayers, and dancing.

In 2021, a stampede during the festival resulted in the death of 45 people and injuries to more than a hundred others, marking it one of the worst civil disasters in Israel's history.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, make up roughly 13% of Israeli society.





















