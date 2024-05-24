Israeli soldiers burn Al-Aqsa University library in Gaza Strip

A photo circulating on social media depicted Israeli soldiers setting fire to the library of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City during the ground offensive on the enclave.

A photo shared by Israeli soldiers and media on Thursday shows a soldier holding a book while a fire burns behind him in the Al-Aqsa University library, one of the largest libraries in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces penetrated into some universities located west of Gaza City on two occasions: first in November 2023 and again in February 2024.

During the two offensives, Israeli forces completely destroyed Al-Azhar, Islamic, and Al-Aqsa universities, the three most important and largest universities in the Gaza Strip.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on Oct. 7, soldiers have boasted about publishing video clips documenting their violations in the besieged territory.

The Israeli army did not announce any punitive measures against these soldiers.

On Thursday, a video clip circulated by Israelis on social media showed an Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip throwing a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran into the fire.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















