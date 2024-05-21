Over 569 tons of aid delivered via temporary pier to Gaza: US

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that more than 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered across a temporary pier to Gaza since it became operational last week.

"The United States, United Kingdom, UAE, European Union and many other partners have donated this humanitarian assistance," CENTCOM said on X.

The pier is a temporary solution to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, it added.

On May 17, trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via the temporary pier in the Gaza Strip.

The Pentagon announced on March 8 that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish the pier to deliver up to 2 million meals per day.

The mission included a floating pier -- an 1,800-foot-long causeway-that would be attached to the shore and a group of logistic support vessels.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







