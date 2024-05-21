Hamas calls out ICC for 'equating executioner with victim'

Hamas has criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "equating the executioner with the victim" after it sought arrest warrants for leaders of the Palestinian resistance group.

In a statement on Telegram on Monday, Hamas requested the ICC to issue arrest warrants for all Israeli war criminals and cancel those against the Palestinian group.

Hamas claimed the warrants for the Palestinian resistance leaders lack legal basis.

It added that the ICC's order against resistance leaders is in "violation of international treaties and resolutions that grant the Palestinian people and all occupied people the right to resist occupation."

Hamas also stressed that the ICC's request for arrest and detention orders against Israeli leaders came seven months late, after thousands of crimes were committed against Palestinian civilians.

The statement asserted that "the ICC Chief Prosecutor should have issued arrest and detention orders for all responsible and participating soldiers among the commanding occupying leaders," referencing Articles 25, 27, and 28 of the Rome Statute.

The ICC requested Monday arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades head Mohammed Deif.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















