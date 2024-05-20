UN says over 810,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah due to Israeli onslaught

Israel's military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip has forcibly displaced more than 810,000 Palestinians, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.

"The exodus continues in #Gaza. @UNRWA estimates over 810,000 people have fled #Rafah in the past two weeks," the agency said on X.

"Every time families are displaced, their lives are at serious risk. People are forced to leave everything behind looking for safety. But there's no safe zone," it added, and called for a cease-fire in the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 35,400 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The air and ground attacks have reduced the Palestinian enclave to rubble, led to mass internal displacement and shortage of basic necessities.

It also triggered a trial at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

On May 6, Israeli forces started the onslaught on Rafah, ignoring all regional and international warnings about its consequences for civilians who had taken refuge in the city.