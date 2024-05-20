Humanitarian access 'fundamental to counter' water shortage in Gaza: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called Monday for safe humanitarian access to the besieged Gaza Strip amid a critical water shortage and high temperature.

"Safe and guaranteed humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip is fundamental to counter the critical shortage of water displaced families are facing - particularly now during high temperatures," UNRWA said in a statement.

"The health and lives of people depend on unimpeded access [to humanitarian aid] and an immediate cease-fire."

The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on May 6 in the southern city of Rafah, home to 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, with UNRWA estimating more than 800,000 people have fled the city since the start of the Israeli attack.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.