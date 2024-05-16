US army says Gaza pier project completed, aid to start flowing soon

The US army on Thursday announced it finished constructing a temporary floating pier off the coast of Gaza Strip meant to provide much needed aid to the blockaded enclave.

"Today at approximately 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time) United States Central Command personnel supporting the humanitarian mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in need anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza," the Central Command said on X.

As part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza, it said, adding that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days.

The UN will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza, the military said.

US President Joe Biden ordered in March to establish a sea route to deliver food and other aid to Palestinians amid Israeli restrictions and months of conflict in the enclave.

Food and other supplies also fail to make it in as Israel recently seized the key Rafah border crossing, assaulting the southern Gaza city on the Egyptian border.









