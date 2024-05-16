UN chief calls Gaza war ‘open wound,’ says Rafah assault ‘unacceptable’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed on Thursday Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip as an "open wound that threatens to infect the entire region."

"Any assault on Rafah is unacceptable. It would inflict another surge of pain and misery when we need a surge in life-saving aid," Guterres said in a speech at the opening session of an annual Arab summit in Bahrain.

"It is time for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza," he added.

Guterres described the Gaza war as "the deadliest in my time as secretary-general, for civilians, aid workers, journalists, and our own UN colleagues."

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he said. "The toll on civilians continues to escalate."

The UN chief said he was "deeply troubled" by tension in the occupied West Bank amid a spike in illegal Israeli settlements, setter violence, excessive use of force by the Israeli army, demolitions, and evictions.

"The only permanent way to end the cycle of violence and instability is through a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," he added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,200 others since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







