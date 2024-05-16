JAPAN SLAMS US SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM OVER ISRAELS ARMS SUPPORT, REFERENCE TO ATOMIC BOMBS

Japan on Wednesday reacted to US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's call for continued arms support to Israel, referencing the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko expressed her disapproval of Senator Graham's comparison made over the weekend, regarding the obligation of Japan to supply weapons to Israel.

"Given the current situation in the Middle East, it is absolutely unacceptable to bring up a discussion that cites the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki as examples," said Kamikawa.

The Japanese minister criticized Graham's assessment, stating that the "Hiroshima and Nagasaki disasters should never be repeated" and Japan aimed to promote a "proper understanding of nuclear weapons' destructive reality."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham Sunday defended Israel's attacks on Gaza during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," drawing parallels to the use of atomic bombs in World War II.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden faced backlash on May 9 for his announcement to suspend arms aid to Israel in case of a major Gaza attack, drawing criticism from both the Republican Party and Israel.







