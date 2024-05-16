At least 11 killed as Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Smoke raises as a result of an Israeli airstrike, on Jalbalia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on, in southern Israel, on 16 May 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the battered Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the southern city of Rafah, leaving four people dead and several injured, a medical source told Anadolu.

Civil defense team are searching the rubble of the destroyed building for survivors, witnesses said.

Three people, including a child, were killed when a warplane hit a house in Gaza City, witnesses said. Several other people were injured in the attack.

Three more people lost their lives in another attack on a residential building in eastern Gaza, medical sources said.

Several Palestinians were also reported dead in Israeli bombing of a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, the sources added.

Another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army fire near Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

More than 35,230 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,140 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















