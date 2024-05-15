At least 12 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the battered Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Three bodies were recovered from under the rubble of a house struck by Israeli warplanes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

A mother and her son were also killed in a strike targeting their house in the Yarmouk neighborhood in Gaza City, witnesses said.

Five more people lost their lives in another Israeli attack on a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

Two more people were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Early on Wednesday, the Israeli army expanded its offensive in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. This operation, conducted under heavy fire from warplanes and artillery, follows the army's withdrawal from the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City after a week-long military campaign.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

More than 35,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In the West Bank, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured since Oct. 7, along with daily arrest campaigns by the Israeli army.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







