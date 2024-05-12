ISRAELI ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF CRITICIZES NETANYAHUS STRATEGY WHEN GAZA WAR ENDS

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for lacking a government strategy on who will govern the Gaza Strip after Tel Aviv ends its onslaught and for leading the military to reattack certain areas, according to media reports.

Halevi reportedly criticized the lack of a "day-after strategy," during a weekend security meeting.

Israel's Channel 13 reported that Halevi expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to develop and declare a strategy for governing Gaza.

Halevi said the military conducted new attacks in Jabalia in northern Gaza, emphasizing that unless there is a move to establish a government other than Hamas in the region, Israel would be forced to repeat attacks elsewhere.

Describing the situation as "endless," Halevi directed criticism at Netanyahu for the lack of a clear strategy.

Meanwhile, according to Channel 12, Netanyahu reportedly had a disagreement with Israeli Shin Bet security agency director Ronen Bar, expressing dissatisfaction about a strategy planning meeting Bar had with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On May 7, the Israeli military launched a ground attack on the Rafah area, seizing control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza to Egypt.















