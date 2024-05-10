Israel reports detecting 3 missiles launched from Lebanon

Israel reported on Friday the detection of three anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee area, according to local media.

The private Israeli Channel 12 reported that three anti-tank missiles were fired at Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee near the southern Lebanese border.

One of the missiles hit a building while the other two caused fires in the area, it added.

The channel indicated that no casualties were reported.

There was no detail about the party behind the attack and no Lebanese group has claimed it yet.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed over 34,900 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The clashes were the deadliest between the two sides since Israel and Hezbollah fought a full-scale war in 2006.