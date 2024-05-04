Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a car in southern Lebanon on Saturday, without causing any injuries, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

"An Israeli hostile drone carried out an aerial aggression, launching a targeted strike on a parked car beside the main road near the orphanage station between the city of Bint Jbeil and the town of Kunin (south)," said the agency.

The Lebanese agency did not report any injuries as a result of the targeting.

It was also mentioned that an Israeli Merkava tank stationed in the settlement of Metula targeted a house in the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said in two separate statements on Saturday that it targeted Israeli espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb site "with appropriate weapons," in addition to targeting the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons and achieving a "direct hit" on them.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,600 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









