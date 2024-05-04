Turkish foreign minister meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Gambia

Türkiye's foreign minister met with his Azerbaijani counterpart on Saturday in the Gambian capital Banjul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting between Tükiye's Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov was held on the margins of the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the ministry said on X.

Later on Saturday, Fidan also met with Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama, Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Hussein Awad Ali Mohamed, and head of the Tatarstan region Rustam Minnikhanov, according to the ministry.

The 15th summit of the OIC started on Saturday in the West African city.

World leaders from the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond are expected to attend, said the OIC in a statement ahead of the summit. Representing Türkiye at the event is Hakan Fidan, the country's foreign minister.

The summit, taking place through Sunday with the central theme "Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," will address global issues, notably the current situation in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 34,000 people.

During the summit, three key documents — a draft Palestinian resolution, draft Banjul statement, and the draft final document — will be presented to the Council of Foreign Ministers and subsequently to the summit for discussion.















