Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on X.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













