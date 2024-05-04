Sadiq Khan wins historic 3rd term as London mayor with widened majority

Sadiq Khan clinched victory for a third consecutive term as Mayor of London, triumphing over his Conservative rival Susan Hall with a resounding majority.

With all 14 constituencies now having declared their results, Khan emerged victorious with a comfortable lead.

The incumbent mayor secured 44% of the vote, compared to Hall's 33%, resulting in a commanding majority of 276,428 votes.

Despite speculation suggesting a potential upset victory for Hall, Khan's solid performance across the capital's diverse constituencies solidified his position.

Throughout the election campaign, there was anticipation surrounding voter turnout, particularly in the outer boroughs, where Conservative support traditionally holds sway.

However, Khan's ability to mobilize support across a broad spectrum of demographics proved pivotal in securing his decisive win.

His success comes amid a broader electoral landscape, with results from other mayoral and local council elections rolling in.

The Conservative Party faced a challenging weekend, enduring defeats in contests across England and Wales.

Khan's journey to political prominence is marked by humble beginnings and commitment to public service.

Born to immigrant parents from Pakistan, he grew up in a council-owned apartment, with his father working as a bus driver.

After studying law at the University of North London, Khan embarked on a career as a solicitor, specializing in human rights law. His activism often targeted issues concerning police accountability and government transparency.

Khan's political career commenced in 1994, with his election as a local Labour Party councillor in the London borough of Tooting.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks, eventually making history as London's first Muslim mayor in 2016.