PALESTINE CONDEMNS ISRAELS WEAPONIZATION OF HUMANITARIAN AID IN GAZA

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa condemned on Tuesday the weaponization of food, water and medical supplies by Israel in its genocidal onslaught against the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from his office.

His remarks came during the Arab Economic Cooperation with the Central Asian and Azerbaijani Countries forum in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"The Israeli blockade and the use of food, water, medical treatment, and humanitarian services as weapons in the genocide war must be confronted by all means, including ensuring the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid,'' said Mustafa.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















