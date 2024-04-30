7 more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were reported killed on Tuesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli deadly onslaught enters its 207th day.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said four civilians were killed and 15 others injured in a series of Israeli raids on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces also raided the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City, killing three people and injuring 10 others.

Further Israeli raids and shelling were reported in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving seven people injured, including three children.

Also, the rescue teams recovered six decomposed corpses from the Al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Younis city, southern Gaza Strip, while efforts continue to search for others missing under the rubble.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,600 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



