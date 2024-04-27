1 killed as Israel bombs southern Lebanese towns

At least one Lebanese man was killed Saturday in two Israeli airstrikes on the towns of Kafr Shuba and Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

"The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out two raids today at dawn on the towns of Kafr Shuba and Shebaa, which led to the martyrdom of citizen Qasim Asaad in the town of Kafr Shuba and the destruction of two homes," the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on the Lebanese report.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.





