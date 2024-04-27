Biden’s approval hits historic low at 38.7% - survey

US President Joe Biden's approval rating averaged 38.7% during his 13th quarter in office, according to a recent survey released on Friday.

US research firm Gallup revealed that Biden has the lowest support with a rate of 38.7% among all US presidents during their first terms.

George H.W. Bush had the previous low 13th-quarter average approval rating, at 41.8% in 1992.

Biden's immediate predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, held averages of 46.8% and 45.9% respectively.

Notably, three out of four presidents with below 50% who sought reelection were unsuccessful, but Obama is the exception.

Among presidents who were reelected, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, their 13th-quarter averages ranged between 51% and 55%.

Dwight Eisenhower had the highest average at 73.2%.

Biden's latest quarterly average ranks 277th out of 314 presidential quarters recorded by Gallup since 1945, placing it in the bottom 12% of all presidential quarters.