TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN HOSTS LIBYAS CENTRAL BANK CHIEF IN ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Governor of Libya's Central Bank Saddek Omar Ali Elkaber, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During their meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Erdoğan said ensuring the unity and integrity of Libya as well as the peace and welfare of the people of Libya is one of Türkiye's priorities.

The Turkish president also "noted that Türkiye will continue to contribute to ensuring a sustainable and lasting political solution in Libya," the Communications Directorate said on X.