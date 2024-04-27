TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN HOSTS LIBYAS CENTRAL BANK CHIEF IN ISTANBUL

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosts Libya's Central Bank chief in Istanbul

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Saddek Omar Ali Elkaber, the Governor of Libya's Central Bank.

Published April 27,2024
During their meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Erdoğan said ensuring the unity and integrity of Libya as well as the peace and welfare of the people of Libya is one of Türkiye's priorities.

The Turkish president also "noted that Türkiye will continue to contribute to ensuring a sustainable and lasting political solution in Libya," the Communications Directorate said on X.