Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in London

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Saturday with his Greek counterpart Yorgos Yerapetritis to discuss bilateral relations along with both regional and international issues in London, UK, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.

"Within the framework of the preparations of the Greek Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Ankara, the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye and Greece held a meeting in London today," Oncu Keceli, the ministry's spokesman, said on X.

Keceli also added that the meeting "focused on bilateral relations, regional and international issues."