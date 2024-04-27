Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in London

 Contact Us
In accordance with the statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, and Yorgos Yerapetritis, Greek counterpart, had a meeting on Saturday in London, UK to address matters concerning bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters.

Published April 27,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Saturday with his Greek counterpart Yorgos Yerapetritis to discuss bilateral relations along with both regional and international issues in London, UK, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.

"Within the framework of the preparations of the Greek Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Ankara, the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye and Greece held a meeting in London today," Oncu Keceli, the ministry's spokesman, said on X.

Keceli also added that the meeting "focused on bilateral relations, regional and international issues."