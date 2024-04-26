Pregnant women in Gaza not receiving needed healthcare, warns UK-based charity

The UK-based Save the Children on Friday drew attention to the lack of needed healthcare services for pregnant women in Gaza, where Israel has continued its military campaign for over six months.

"Pregnant women in Gaza are not receiving the nutrition and healthcare they need," Save the Children said on X. "As soon as there is full and safe humanitarian access, we can scale up our response for expecting mothers, creating lasting change for children from the moment they're born."

"No one should have to give birth without medical care," the charity urged.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which claimed 1,200 lives.

Besides killing more than 34,000 Palestinians since then, the Israeli attacks has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel has also repeatedly targeted health care facilities and ambulances, decimating the territory's health care system.