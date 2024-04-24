US SAYS ISRAELS REPORTED PUSH TO LEGALIZE WEST BANK OUTPOSTS DANGEROUS AND RECKLESS

US says Israel's reported push to legalize West Bank outposts 'dangerous and reckless'

The US on Wednesday called Israel's reported push to legalize dozens of outposts in the West Bank as "dangerous and reckless."

"US policy remains that settlements are counterproductive to the cause of peace and the government of Israel's program is inconsistent with international law," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said the US will continue to urge Israeli officials to refrain from taking actions regarding the outposts that "have long been illegal under Israeli law."

Patel added that the US is continuing to urge Israel to provide more information regarding reports of mass graves in the Gaza Strip and he called the allegations "troubling" and "disturbing.".

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves in the Defense Ministry, is pushing to legalize 68 illegal outposts in the West Bank, Channel 12 News reported Saturday.