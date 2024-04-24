Saudi Arabia condemns massacres committed by Israel following discovery of mass graves

The Palestinian Civil Defense recovers 50 bodies from what they are calling a mass grave inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza April 21, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinians following the discovery of mass graves in the courtyard of the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry expressed "condemnation of the continued and unchecked heinous war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces, the latest of which is the mass graves discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis."

It also said the international community's failure to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law "will only result in more violations and exacerbation of humanitarian tragedies and destruction."

The statement reiterated Saudi Arabia's call for the international community to assume "its responsibility to stop the Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip."

Over 300 bodies have been recovered so far from the mass grave at Nasser Medical Complex after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7 following a four-month ground offensive, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,180 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,000 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.