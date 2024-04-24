ISRAELS DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTER VOICES SUPPORT FOR TRUMP, CRITICIZES BIDEN

Israel's diaspora affairs minister said on Wednesday if he were an American he would vote for Donald Trump in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.

"If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I'd vote for Trump and Republicans," Amichai Chikli told Kan radio.

Chikli expressed worries regarding the perceived lack of strength in the U.S. administration led by Joe Biden. "The U.S. is not projecting strength under his leadership, and it's harming Israel and other countries," he added.

Although he acknowledged Biden as a friend of Israel, Chikli criticized the president, noting: "He's under intense pressure that is affecting him and creating real damage to relations between the countries."

His remarks come after the U.S. Senate approved billions in military aid to Israel on Tuesday.

Biden has criticized Israel's approach for its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and created conditions of famine, but maintains support and has continued to supply it with weapons and aid.

The U.S. also allowed to pass a UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza last month. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had postponed a planned visit of an Israeli delegation to Washington.