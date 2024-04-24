Israeli army abducted 9 doctors from Nasser Hospital, executed hundreds inside: Gaza media office

The Israeli army executed hundreds of displaced, sick, and injured people during its raid on the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip during a ground operation that lasted for four months, the Gaza media office stated on Wednesday evening.

"The depth of the mass graves we found (in Nasser Hospital) confirms that they were dug using large machinery, such as Israeli occupation bulldozers and other vehicles," the head of Gaza media office Ismail Al-Thawabteh told Anadolu.

"The Israeli army abducted 9 doctors from the Nasser Medical Complex to an unknown location and committed the crime of enforced disappearance against them," added Al-Thawabteh.