Civilian casualties as Israeli jets stage fresh airstrikes in Gaza City

Israeli warplanes staged fresh airstrikes in Gaza City on Wednesday amid reports of casualties, according to a medical source.

Several civilians were injured in the attacks that targeted a house in the Shati refugee camp and a gathering of people near Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, the source told Anadolu.

Some of the victims were in serious condition, the source said.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,262 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.