15 rockets fired from Lebanon on Galilee area in northern Israel

An Israeli flag flutters in the wind as un agricultural plane flies over fileds in Hula Valley in the upper Galilee near the border with Lebanon on April 19, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Some 15 rockets on Wednesday were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israeli northern Galilee areas, triggering the activation of sirens in the area, according to Israeli media.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth quoted a statement by an Israeli army spokesperson who said 10 rockets were fired toward the Shomera area in the Western Galilee region, but all landed in open areas.

It also added that five other rockets landed in open areas in the Shtula area in the Western Galilee, with no damage reported.

The Israeli daily also said a home in the Avivim settlement was hit by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon, but did not report any casualties.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah group confirmed in a statement targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement, and left them dead and wounded.

The group also confirmed firing the barrage of rockets toward Israel's northern areas, saying it came in response to the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

