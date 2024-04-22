Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets at military base in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed rocket fire on the Ein Zeitim military base in northern Israel on Monday amid rising tensions between the two sides.

Hezbollah said that its fighters had fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets at the 91st Division at the base in response to Israeli attacks on border towns in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack from Lebanon, saying 35 rockets were fired at Ein Zeitim near Safed on Monday.

The rocket fire set off sirens in Safed and nearby towns, the army said.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

The Israeli army said warplanes struck a Hezbollah position and two buildings belonging to the Lebanese group in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since last October when the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed more than 34,100 people following a Hamas attack, amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.