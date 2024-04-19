Alleged Israeli strike on Iran ‘lame,’ says Ben-Gvir

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir termed as "lame" an attack allegedly carried out by Tel Aviv inside Iran on Friday.

"Lame," the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, wrote on his X account.

Iranian state media said Friday that air defenses were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including the central province of Isfahan.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran's state television confirmed "massive explosions" in Isfahan, but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

U.S. media reports, citing officials, said that Israel had carried a strike inside Iran.

There was no official Israeli comment yet on reports of launching attacks inside Iran.

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

Israel, which has not formally taken responsibility for the consulate attack, has vowed a military response to Iran's weekend attack.















